Category: Space Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 16:54 Hits: 2

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus NG-12 cargo spacecraft departed the International Space Station today (Jan. 31) and will spend the next month completing a secondary mission before meeting its fiery demise.

