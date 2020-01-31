NASA TV Broadcasts Cygnus Cargo Craft Departure

Articles

The Cygnus space freighter is pictured moments before its capture on Nov. 4, 2019 with the Canadarm2 robotic arm commanded by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.

A Northrop Grumman cargo ship, dubbed the SS Alan Bean, is set to depart the International Space Station Friday, Jan. 31. Live coverage of the spacecraft’s release will begin on NASA Television and the agency’s website at 9:15 a.m. with release scheduled for 9:35 a.m.

With Expedition 61 Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir of NASA providing backup support, ground controllers will send commands to the Canadarm2 robotic arm to release the unpiloted cargo spacecraft after ground controllers remotely unbolt the craft from the Earth-facing port of the Unity module and maneuver it into release position.

NG-12 Cygnus delivered 8,200 pounds of science and research investigations, supplies, and hardware to the International Space Station on Saturday, Nov. 2. The investigations range from research into human control of robotics in space to reprocessing fibers for 3D printing.

