Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 22:44 Hits: 2

After more than 16 years studying the universe in infrared light, revealing new wonders in our solar system, our galaxy, and beyond, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope's mission has come to an end.

