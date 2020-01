Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 21:17 Hits: 0

Sideshow has unveiled a frighteningly life-like Baby Yoda figurine is available for pre-order – and, naturally, their website immediately crashed following the announcement.

Read more https://www.space.com/life-size-baby-yoda-replica-opens-for-pre-order-immediately-crashes-website.html