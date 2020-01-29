The Latest on Betelgeuse, Plus a Bright Supernova and New Comet Iwamoto

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

The sky provides. This winter, the fading of Betelgeuse caught us all by surprise. Now, as January wraps up, we can add a new comet discovery and a supernova bright enough to see in a 6-inch telescope to an ever-growing list of seasonal sky wonders.

