Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:29 Hits: 2

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has taken its first image of the Sun, a detailed view of our star's boiling gases that far surpasses what was possible before. Science operations are set to begin later this year.

