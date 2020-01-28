Day of remembrance: Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 12:13 Hits: 1

January 28, 1986. On this date 34 years ago, we lost the seven crew members of the Space Shuttle Challenger (mission STS-51-L) when the shuttle suffered a catastrophic structural failure just 73 seconds after launch. A failed O-ring seal in the right solid rocket booster caused the tragedy. The spacecraft disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of central Florida.

The Challenger crew were:

Gregory B. Jarvis, a payload specialist

Sharon Christa McAuliffe, teacher in space

Ronald E. McNair, mission specialist

Ellison S. Onizuka, mission specialist

Judith A. Resnik, mission specialist

Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, commander

Michael J. Smith, pilot

Later it was learned that the O-ring failure had caused a breach in the solid rocket booster joint it was supposed to seal. The breach allowed pressurized hot gas from within the solid rocket motor to reach the outside. The hot gas impinged upon the adjacent solid rocket booster attachment hardware and external fuel tank. And this impingement, in turn, led to the separation of the right-hand solid rocket booster’s aft attachment and the structural failure of the external tank.

Aerodynamic forces then broke up the orbiter.

Bottom line: The space shuttle Challenger suffered a catastrophic structural failure just 73 seconds into its flight, after an O-ring seal in its right solid rocket booster (SRB) failed at liftoff. R.I.P Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith Resnik.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/M5jhKjo7334/this-date-in-science-space-shuttle-challenger-disaster