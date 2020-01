Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 21:00 Hits: 2

NASA has selected Axiom Space of Houston to provide at least one habitable commercial module to be attached to the International Space Station as the agency continues to open the station for commercial use.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-selects-first-commercial-destination-module-for-international-space-station