Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 21:54 Hits: 2

Astronomers have found a gigantic, undulating wave of stellar nurseries in our galaxy, just outside the Sun’s orbit in the spiral disk.

The post Nearby Stellar Nurseries Ride a Giant Wave appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/nearby-stellar-nurseries-ride-a-giant-wave/