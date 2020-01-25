NASA TV Is Live With Spacewalk Coverage for Cosmic Repair Work

Articles

Spacewalkers (from left) Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano are pictured during a previous excursion to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

Expedition 61 NASA Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan and Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) will begin a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station at about 6:50 a.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 25. NASA Television coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 5:30 a.m.

This will be the ninth spacewalk for the Expedition 61 crew, more than in any other increment in the history of the station. The two astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station for the last planned spacewalk in a series to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), a cosmic ray detector.

These spacewalks are considered the most complex of their kind since the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. The AMS originally was designed for a three-year mission and, unlike Hubble, was not designed to be serviced once in space. More than 20 unique tools were designed for the intricate repair work, which included cutting and splicing of eight cooling tubes to connect to a new cooling system, and connecting a myriad of power and data cables.

