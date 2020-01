Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 14:12 Hits: 3

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has named Marla Pérez-Davis director of the agency’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, effective immediately. Pérez-Davis has been serving as the acting director of Glenn since Oct. 1, 2019.

