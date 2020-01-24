This Week’s Sky at a Glance, Jan. 24 – Feb. 1

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

Betelgeuse remains dim. The red supergiant Betelgeuse in Orion's shoulder has always been slightly variable, but for the last month or so it's been in an unusually low dip. As of January 22nd it was still about visual magnitude +1.5 instead of its more typical +0.5, It's clearly fainter than similarly-colored Aldebaran, magnitude +0.9, with which it's often compared and normally outshines quite obviously.

