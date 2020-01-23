The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Second space data highway satellite set to beam

Category: Space Hits: 2

The second satellite in the European Data Relay System has reached its intended orbit and completed its in-orbit tests.

Dubbed the “SpaceDataHighway” by its commercial operator Airbus, EDRS uses innovative laser technology to enable Earth-observation satellites to deliver their information to users on the ground in near real-time, accelerating responses to emergency situations and spurring the development of new services and products.

EDRS-C is the second satellite in the system and was launched on 6 August.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Second_space_data_highway_satellite_set_to_beam

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version