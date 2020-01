Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 13:01 Hits: 2

Image:

ESA has signed a deal with space engineering company COMEX in France to develop an innovative double-rover architecture for lunar surface exploration, based on a tractor and trailer concept. Read more here

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2020/01/Two_Moon_rovers_are_better_than_one