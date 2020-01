Articles

This week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 mage over an area in the Santa Cruz Department of Bolivia, where part of the tropical dry forest has been cleared for agricultural use.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/01/Earth_from_Space_Deforestation_in_Bolivia