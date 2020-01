Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:07 Hits: 2

The ancient pole star known as Thuban turns out to be an eclipsing binary. If you're up for a challenge, you can see the eclipses for yourself.

The post See Ancient “North Stars” Eclipse Each Other appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/thuban-ancient-north-star-eclipse/