Watch live: final #SpacewalkforAMS

Category: Space Hits: 2

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan will exit the International Space Station airlock together for the fourth time Saturday 25 January. It is the ninth spacewalk for Expedition 61 – the most spacewalks ever performed during a single Space Station expedition – and the last in a complex series to maintain the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer AMS-02.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Watch_live_final_SpacewalkforAMS

