Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 21:36 Hits: 4

SpaceX's high-altitude test of its Crew Dragon launch escape system on Sunday morning (Jan. 19) appears to have been a "picture-perfect mission," company founder and CEO Elon Musk said.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-crew-dragon-abort-elon-musk-reaction.html