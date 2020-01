Articles

Material falling into a black hole casts X-rays out into space – and now, for the first time, ESA’s XMM-Newton X-ray observatory has used the reverberating echoes of this radiation to map the dynamic behaviour and surroundings of a black hole itself.

http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/XMM-Newton_maps_black_hole_surroundings