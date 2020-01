Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 15:45 Hits: 1

Astronomers have calculated the loss of planets around stars in globular clusters, and New Horizons returns observations of worlds in the outer solar system.

The post 60-Second Astro News: Planets in Tight Quarters & Kuiper Belt Forays appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/astronomy-news-radio-flashes-planet-loss-kuiper-belt/