Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 21:05 Hits: 2

On 16 January 2020, Ariane 5 flight VA251 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, Konnect and GSAT-30, into their planned orbits.

