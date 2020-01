Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 21:45 Hits: 2

Ariane 5’s first launch of 2020 has delivered two telecom satellites, Konnect and GSAT-30, into their planned transfer orbits. Arianespace announced liftoff at 21:05 GMT (22:05 CET, 18:05 local time) this evening from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/First_Spacebus_Neo_satellite_launched