Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 14:54 Hits: 0

According to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth's global surface temperatures in 2019 were the second warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-noaa-analyses-reveal-2019-second-warmest-year-on-record