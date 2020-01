Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 19:39 Hits: 0

Astronomers have announced the discovery of Proxima Centauri c, an inhospitable super-Earth just 4.3 light-years away.

The post Astronomers Discover Second Planet in Nearest Star System appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/proxima-centauri-c-second-planet-nearest-star-system/