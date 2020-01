Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Video: 01:31:40

Recording of the ESA Director General’s start-of-the-year press briefing, held at ESA headquarters in Paris, France, on 15 January 2020.

This briefing, with DG Jan Wörner and ESA Directors, lays out plans for the new budget committed to by Member States at Space19+ and looks ahead to activities in 2020.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/01/Replay_ESA_Director_General_s_press_briefing