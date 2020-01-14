Watch ISS spacewalk January 15

Articles

Two astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow (January 15, 2020) for the first of three spacewalks this month. NASA TV’s live coverage of the spacewalk will begin tomorrow at 10:30 UTC (5:30 a.m. ET). Translate UTC to your time.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are scheduled to conduct tomorrow’s spacewalk, as well as the next one on Monday, January 20, to finish replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries that store power generated by the station’s solar arrays.

Assuming the battery work goes as planned, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and ESA’s Luca Parmitano will exit the station on Saturday, January 25, to finish installing the new Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer’s cooling apparatus. Work on the apparatus began in November and December 2019. Morgan and Parmitano will verify that it’s ready for use.

Bottom line: On January 15, watch the first of three ISS spacewalks tentatively scheduled in January 2020.

Via NASA

