Back to the Moon with ESA

Category: Space Hits: 1

Video: 00:04:00

The first flight of the Artemis programme, which will see humans return to the Moon, is scheduled to begin soon. The lunar spacecraft consists of NASA's Orion crew module and the European Service Module, or ESM. Developed by ESA  and building on technology from its Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV), the ESM will provide propulsion, life support, environmental control and electrical power to Orion. The Artemis 1 spacecraft modules are undergoing thermal vacuum and electromagnetic interference tests in the world's largest space simulation vacuum chamber at the Glenn Research Centre's Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio, USA. 

This A&B Roll highlights preparations and testing of Orion at Plum Brook Station with interviews in English and French.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/01/Back_to_the_Moon_with_ESA

