Lunar Wolf

The first full moon of 2020, known as the Wolf Moon, dipped through the outer edge of Earth's shadow creating a lunar eclipse for observers in the Eastern Hemisphere overnight on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 10-11) and skywatchers across Europe, Asia and Africa soaked in the view. Those of us in the Western Hemisphere still got to see a pretty nice full moon. Here it is tonight (just past full) […]

