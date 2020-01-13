The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lunar Wolf

The first full moon of 2020, known as the Wolf Moon, dipped through the outer edge of Earth's shadow creating a lunar eclipse for observers in the Eastern Hemisphere overnight on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 10-11) and skywatchers across Europe, Asia and Africa soaked in the view. Those of us in the Western Hemisphere still got to see a pretty nice full moon. Here it is tonight (just past full) […]

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/online-gallery/lunar-wolf/

