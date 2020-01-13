Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 15:21 Hits: 0

NAME Southern Connecticut Astronomy Club ADDRESS 20 Jesup Rd Westport, CT 06880 USA CONTACT David Zhou EMAIL This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. NUMBER OF MEMBERS 15 OTHER INFORMATION Student-run after school club, primarily for high school and middle school students in southern Connecticut. The purpose of the club is to foster awareness of, and interest in, the field of astronomy among high school and middle school students in southern Connecticut. The club hosts group […]

The post Southern Connecticut Astronomy Club appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/clubs-organizations/southern-connecticut-astronomy-club/