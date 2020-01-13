Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 10:23 Hits: 0

The first satellite developed under an initiative to help European industry deliver competitive satellites for the commercial telecommunications market has entered its final phase before launch.

Konnect will provide broadband services for Europe and Africa, and was built by Thales Alenia Space for Eutelsat, its commercial operator, under an ESA Partnership Project.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/First_Spacebus_Neo_satellite_set_for_launch