Category: Space Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 08:00 Hits: 0

ESA’s Aeolus satellite has been returning profiles of Earth’s winds since 3 September 2018, just after it was launched – and after months of careful testing these measurements are considered so good that the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts is now using them in their forecasts.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Aeolus/Aeolus_winds_now_in_daily_weather_forecasts