The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano had a spectacular eruption this morning

Category: Space Hits: 1

The active volcano Popocatépetl – just 43 miles (70 km) southeast of Mexico City, and visible from there when atmospheric conditions permit – erupted Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, spewing ash high into the air and oozing lava. Popocatépetl is affectionately called El Popo by Mexicans. It’s one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes. Officials have issued a yellow alert in response to the blast, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

The translation for the AmarilloFase2 (Yellow Alert) explained in the tweet below is as follows:

Preventive actions for the alert level #AmarilloFase2 : Stay tuned for official information. Prepare important documents. Perform drills and know the location of temporary shelters. Develop a family plan for Civil Protection.

Spectacular eruption from one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes, Popocatepetl, Thursday morning. Image via @webcamsdemexico on Twitter.

Officials said the eruption sent up a column of smoke about 2 miles (3 km) into the air, with a moderate ash content.

NOAA’s GOES 16 satellite caught the eruption from space.

Popocatépetl has low- or medium-level eruptions often, and at times erupts more or less continuously. It has had more than 15 major eruptions since the arrival of the Spanish in 1519, according to Wikipedia.

This morning’s eruption was a beauty, though! In part because of its location so near Mexico City, many cameras are trained on the volcano, and thus the January 9, 2020 eruption has been well documented so far, at this writing mostly on Twitter and YouTube.

Click here for live webcams – trained on Popocatépetl from VolcanoDiscovery.com

A gorgeous shot of Popocatépetl on January 9, 2020, as the sun rose on its eruption. Image via @nuriapiera on Twitter.

Bottom line: Photos and videos of Popocatépetl volcano, near Mexico City, which erupted on January 9, 2020.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/BryfFx-Mf2U/volcano-popocatepetl-eruption-mexico-jan-9-2020

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version