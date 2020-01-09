Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 14:42 Hits: 0

NAME Explore Alliance ADDRESS 1010 S. 48th Street Springdale, AR 72762 USA CONTACT Scott W Roberts (949)637-9075 PHONE (866) 252-3811 EMAIL This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. URL http://www.explorescientific.com/alliance NUMBER OF MEMBERS 1000+ OTHER INFORMATION The Explore Alliance is a member-based organization and is joined by a group of Ambassadors and Affiliate Organizations who not only live the dream, but help guide the Alliance to continuously work to increase scientific literacy through educational outreach to […]

The post Explore Alliance appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/clubs-organizations/explore-alliance/