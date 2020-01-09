Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 09:14 Hits: 0

ESA and the European Defence Agency (EDA) are embarking on new cooperative projects for exploring unknown or potentially hazardous environments: harnessing drones for the monitoring of disaster-stricken regions or toxic spill sites and making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to navigate across the surface of asteroids or other terra incognita.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/ESA_and_EDA_joint_research_advancing_into_the_unknown