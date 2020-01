Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 19:17 Hits: 1

In the quest to discover how massive black holes form, astronomers have spotted several of these objects in some of the smallest galaxies yet found to host them.

The post More Big Black Holes Found in Small Galaxies appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/more-big-black-holes-found-in-small-galaxies/