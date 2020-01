Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 21:25 Hits: 0

The full moon of January, called the Wolf Moon, will occur on Jan. 10 at 2:21 p.m. EST (1921 GMT), and it will coincide with a lunar eclipse for skywatchers in much of the world.

Read more https://www.space.com/35281-january-full-moon.html