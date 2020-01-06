Articles

NAME Astronomy club Koenig Astro ADDRESS Generala Sommera str, 30, 32 Kaliningrad, Russia 236040 CONTACT Stanislav Borisovich PHONE +79114728131 EMAIL This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. URL http://www.koenigastro.ru NUMBER OF MEMBERS 10 OTHER INFORMATION The astronomy club of Kaliningrad Koenig Astro was founded in April 2013. This initiative group of astronomy enthusiasts. We hold events to popularize the science of astronomy. Our projects: free observations with a telescope, lectures, photo exhibitions, optics exhibitions, the search […]

