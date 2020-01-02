The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Inside the February 2020 Issue

SUBSCRIBE PRINT | SUBSCRIBE DIGITAL A search for cosmic dust on Earth, capturing the depths of the night sky, and Kepler's dream of a Moon landing In February’s issue of Sky & Telescope, amateurs hunt down meteorites, teach readers how to capture incredible nightscapes, discover exoplanets, and build their own spectrographs. Author Howard Banich describes his quest to visually track and sketch the changes in NGC 2261, or Hubble’s Variable […]

