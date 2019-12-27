Articles

NAME Willis Observatory ADDRESS 1456 Bear Creek Road Bakersville, NC 28705 USA CONTACT Chris Ayers PHONE 704-604-0556 EMAIL This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. URL https://www.willisobservatory.com/ NUMBER OF MEMBERS 20 OTHER INFORMATION Wills Observatory is located in Bakersville, North Carolina and seeks to further astronomy and to create a community which values science. We have four telescopes: PlaneWave 20, TAKAHASHI CORRECTED MEWLON-300CRS, Astro-Physics140mm Starfire EDF, and LUNT LS152THA SOLAR TELESCOPE DOUBLE STACK B3400 FEATHER TOUCH […]

