Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 15:37 Hits: 1

China's biggest rocket, the Long March 5, returned to flight for the first time since a 2017 failure Friday (Dec. 27) in a dazzling nighttime launch for the Chinese space program.

Read more https://www.space.com/china-long-march-5-rocket-2019-launch-success.html