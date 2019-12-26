Photos of December 26 ‘ring of fire’ eclipse

Articles

Get the details of this annular solar eclipse here.

Annular Solar Eclipse as seen from Chennai, India. 26th December 2019

Visibility : Partial

Maximum Eclipse approx 85% of Sun's disk around 9.30 A.M@the_hindu@IndianExpress@timesofindiapic.twitter.com/LSxjxWm16u — SRT (@stanisdotcom) December 26, 2019

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of the December 26, 2019, annular or ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse. The annular eclipse was viewed across a narrow track that started at sunrise in Saudi Arabia and ended at sunset over the North Pacific Ocean. Outside that track, many more viewed a partial eclipse.

