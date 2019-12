Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 17:48 Hits: 3

The moon crossed the face of the in a dazzling "ring of fire" solar eclipse Thursday (Dec. 26) to the delight of potentially millions of spectators around the world. Even astronauts in space marveled at the view.

Read more https://www.space.com/ring-of-fire-solar-eclipse-2019-photos-videos.html