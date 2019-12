Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 16:12 Hits: 4

The last solar eclipse of 2019, a so-called "ring of fire" eclipse, occurs Thursday (Dec. 26) in the Eastern Hemisphere. You can watch it live online today, Dec. 25, like a cosmic Christmas gift.

Read more https://www.space.com/ring-of-fire-christmas-solar-eclipse-2019-webcasts.html