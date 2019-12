Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 14:00 Hits: 2

One of the fastest spinning radio pulsars known has now been detected to pulse in gamma rays, too. What can we learn from these new observations?

The post An Extreme Pulsar Seen in Gamma Rays appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/an-extreme-pulsar-seen-in-gamma-rays/