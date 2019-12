Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 10:01 Hits: 4

Maybe you just got a shiny new telescope to call your own. Congratulations — you could be on your way to discovering many amazing, far, deep things in the night sky.

The post What to See with Your New Telescope appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/what-to-see-with-your-new-telescope-5/