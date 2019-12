Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

On Dec. 24, 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts beamed home gorgeous images of Earth as seen from lunar orbit, read some verses from the book of Genesis and wished folks around the world a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

