Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 00:17 Hits: 3

NASA and Boeing will provide live coverage of the landing on Sunday, Dec. 22, of the company’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, on return from its Orbital Flight Test for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-television-to-air-boeing-starliner-spacecraft-landing