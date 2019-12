Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

The Space Station has grown to the size of a football field and space agencies are looking to extend its lifetime until 2030. European-built computers have quietly been keeping this orbital outpost on track and in the right position, running in the background since 2000.

