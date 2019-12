Articles

Press Release N° 26–2019

ESA invites media to a start of year press conference laying out plans for the new budget committed to by Member States at Space19+ and looking ahead at 2020. ESA Director General Jan Wörner and ESA Directors will meet the media at the ESA headquarters in Paris on the morning of Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

