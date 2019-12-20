The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Test Update

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.. Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

After a successful launch at 6:36 a.m. EST Friday on the ULA Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is in an unplanned, but stable orbit. The team is assessing what test objectives can be achieved before a safe return of the spacecraft to land in White Sands, New Mexico. NASA and Boeing officials held a post-launch news conference Friday morning.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2019/12/20/boeing-starliner-orbital-flight-test-update/

